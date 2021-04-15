RAF Lakenheath honors military children

48th Fighter Wing personnel and military-affiliated children pose for a group photo on the flightline in support of the Month of the Military Child on April 15, 2021, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England. The Month of the Military Child highlights the experience of the dependent children of military members serving at home and overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanice Ship)

