An Aircrew member assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron shows a child around an F-15E Strike Eagle during a tour supporting the Month of the Military Child on April 15, 2021, at Royal Air force Lakenheath, England. The tour was part of the Month of the Military child initiative, which stresses the importance of providing children with quality services and support to help them succeed in the mobile military lifestyle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanice Ship)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 09:55 Photo ID: 6600104 VIRIN: 210415-F-JV291-0207 Resolution: 5864x4269 Size: 13.39 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Lakenheath honors military children [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.