A military-affiliated child touches the radar of an F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing during a tour on April 15, 2021, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England. The Month of the Military Child is part of the legacy left by former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger in 1986. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanice Ship)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 09:55
|Photo ID:
|6600096
|VIRIN:
|210415-F-JV291-0108
|Resolution:
|4614x3250
|Size:
|6.94 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Lakenheath honors military children [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT