A military-affiliated child touches the radar of an F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing during a tour on April 15, 2021, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England. The Month of the Military Child is part of the legacy left by former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger in 1986. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanice Ship)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 09:55 Photo ID: 6600096 VIRIN: 210415-F-JV291-0108 Resolution: 4614x3250 Size: 6.94 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Lakenheath honors military children [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.