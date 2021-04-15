RAF Lakenheath honors military children

An Airman assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing shows his son around an F-15E Strike Eagle during a tour supporting the Month of the Military Child on April 15, 2021, at Royal Air force Lakenheath, England. Approximately 2 million military children have experienced a parental deployment since 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanice Ship)
