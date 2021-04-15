A child holds a sticker of the 492nd Fighter Squadron unit patch he received during a tour on April 15, 2021, at Royal Air force Lakenheath, England. The tour celebrates April as the Month of the Military Child highlights the experience of the dependent children of military members serving at home and overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanice Ship)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 09:55
|Photo ID:
|6600099
|VIRIN:
|210415-F-JV291-0259
|Resolution:
|1619x1165
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Lakenheath honors military children [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
