Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RAF Lakenheath honors military children [Image 3 of 8]

    RAF Lakenheath honors military children

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Shanice Ship 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Military families escort their children onto the flightline for a tour on April 15, 2021, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England. April, designated Month of the Military Child, highlights the experience of the dependent children of military members serving at home and overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanice Ship)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 09:55
    Photo ID: 6600097
    VIRIN: 210415-F-JV291-0032
    Resolution: 7221x5013
    Size: 17.14 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Lakenheath honors military children [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAF Lakenheath honors military children
    RAF Lakenheath honors military children
    RAF Lakenheath honors military children
    RAF Lakenheath honors military children
    RAF Lakenheath honors military children
    RAF Lakenheath honors military children
    RAF Lakenheath honors military children
    RAF Lakenheath honors military children

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military children
    DoDEA
    Month of the military child

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT