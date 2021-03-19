U.S. Air Force Maj. Micah Yost, left, and Capt. Robert Strain, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilots, fly a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during exercise Baltic Trident over the North Atlantic Ocean, March 19, 2021. The 100th Air Refueling Wing exercises agile combat employment concepts to strengthen alliances and partnerships, to deter aggression, maintain stability, and ensure free access to common domains in accordance with international law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 06:24 Photo ID: 6599893 VIRIN: 210319-F-TF218-1083 Resolution: 6048x3765 Size: 29.44 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW supports Baltic Trident [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.