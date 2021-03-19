A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing flies in support of exercise Baltic Trident over the North Atlantic Ocean, March 19, 2021. Exercise Baltic Trident aims to strengthen allied partnerships across the European area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 06:24
|Photo ID:
|6599890
|VIRIN:
|210319-F-TF218-1110
|Resolution:
|5302x3334
|Size:
|7 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th ARW supports Baltic Trident [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT