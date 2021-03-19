100th ARW supports Baltic Trident

U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft pilots assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron fly a KC-135 in support of exercise Baltic Trident over the North Atlantic Ocean, March 19, 2021. Exercise Baltic Trident aims to strengthen allied partnerships across the European area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

