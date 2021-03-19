Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW supports Baltic Trident [Image 3 of 7]

    100th ARW supports Baltic Trident

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft pilots assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron fly a KC-135 in support of exercise Baltic Trident over the North Atlantic Ocean, March 19, 2021. Exercise Baltic Trident aims to strengthen allied partnerships across the European area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 06:24
    Photo ID: 6599889
    VIRIN: 210319-F-TF218-1042
    Resolution: 5960x3965
    Size: 7.71 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Tanker
    KC-135
    EUCOM
    Air Force
    100th ARW
    Baltic Trident

