100th ARW supports Baltic Trident

U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft pilots assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron taxi on the runway prior to a flight supporting exercise Baltic Trident at Royal Air Force Fairford, England, March 19, 2021. The 100th Air Refueling Wing exercises agile combat employment concepts to strengthen alliances and partnerships, to deter aggression, maintain stability, and ensure free access to common domains in accordance with international law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

