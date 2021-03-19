U.S. Air Force Maj. Micah Yost, left, and Capt. Robert Strain, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilots, fly a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during exercise Baltic Trident over the North Atlantic Ocean, March 19, 2021. Agile combat employment exercises enable the 100th Air Refueling Wing to become more agile and responsive to better support European partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 06:24 Photo ID: 6599891 VIRIN: 210319-F-TF218-1051 Resolution: 6002x3825 Size: 10.79 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW supports Baltic Trident [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.