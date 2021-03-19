100th ARW supports Baltic Trident

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing takes off for a flight supporting exercise Baltic Trident at RAF Fairford, England, March 19, 2021. The 100th ARW exercises agile combat employment concepts to strengthen alliances and partnerships, to deter aggression, maintain stability, and ensure free access to common domains in accordance with international law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

