    Weapons instructor class construct training munitions [Image 6 of 6]

    Weapons instructor class construct training munitions

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Airman William Pugh 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Chandler Payne, 2nd Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance crew chief, instructs students from the 340th Weapons Squadron weapons instructor training course at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 13, 2021. The students learned how to safely assemble and maintain munitions used on the B-52H Stratofortress.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Pugh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Louisiana
    AirForce
    Munitions
    Barksdale
    Training
    2BW

