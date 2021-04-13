Weapons instructor class construct training munitions

Senior Airman Chandler Payne, 2nd Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance crew chief, instructs students from the 340th Weapons Squadron weapons instructor training course at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 13, 2021. The students learned how to safely assemble and maintain munitions used on the B-52H Stratofortress.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Pugh)

Date Taken: 04.13.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US