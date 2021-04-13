Weapons instructor class construct training munitions

A student from the 340th Weapons Squadron weapons instructor training course inserts the fuse into an inert GBU-31 munition at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 13, 2021. Students demonstrated their knowledge of the assembly process using practice munitions.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Pugh)

