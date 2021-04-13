A student from the 340th Weapons Squadron weapons instructor training course inserts the fuse into an inert GBU-31 munition at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 13, 2021. Students demonstrated their knowledge of the assembly process using practice munitions.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 15:52
|Photo ID:
|6599090
|VIRIN:
|210413-F-NI018-1097
|Resolution:
|4550x3516
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weapons instructor class construct training munitions [Image 6 of 6], by Amn William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT