A student from the 340th Weapons Squadron weapons instructor training course inserts the fuse into an inert GBU-31 munition at Barksdale Air Force Base, April 13, 2021. The students learned how to safely assemble and maintain munitions used on the B-52H Stratofortress.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Pugh)

Date Taken: 04.13.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Weapons instructor class construct training munitions [Image 6 of 6], by Amn William Pugh