    Weapons instructor class construct training munitions [Image 1 of 6]

    Weapons instructor class construct training munitions

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Airman William Pugh 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Students from the 340th Weapons Squadron weapons instructor training course receive instruction at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 13, 2021. The class constructed practice munitions to demonstrate proper safety and knowledge of the process.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Pugh)

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    AirForce
    Munitions
    Barksdale
    Training
    2BW

