Weapons instructor class construct training munitions

Students from the 340th Weapons Squadron weapons instructor training course assemble an inert GBU-31 munition at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 13, 2021. The class constructed practice munitions to demonstrate proper safety and knowledge of the process.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Pugh)

Date Taken: 04.13.2021 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US