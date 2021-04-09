Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing quarterly load competition [Image 6 of 7]

    Liberty Wing quarterly load competition

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.04.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Yannick Hylton, 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, cuts an arming wire on an MK-82 Air during a load crew competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 9, 2021. During the quarterly event, speed and accuracy are tested in a controlled environment with pre-determined load configurations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 04:21
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    Weapons
    Quarterly Load Competition

