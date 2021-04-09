U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Yannick Hylton, 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, cuts an arming wire on an MK-82 Air during a load crew competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 9, 2021. During the quarterly event, speed and accuracy are tested in a controlled environment with pre-determined load configurations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 04:21
|Photo ID:
|6597979
|VIRIN:
|210409-F-TF632-0106
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|13.41 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty Wing quarterly load competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT