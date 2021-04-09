U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ethan Moss, 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, routes an arming lanyard for a GBU-12 during a quarterly load crew competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 9, 2021. Crew members are graded on technical, reliability and proficiency errors during the competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 04:21 Photo ID: 6597978 VIRIN: 210409-F-TF632-0109 Resolution: 5154x3681 Size: 9.32 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty Wing quarterly load competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.