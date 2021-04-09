Liberty Wing quarterly load competition

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Yannick Hylton, 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, inspects an arming lanyard in preparation for loading a GBU-12 during a load crew competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 9, 2021. Competitions like this boost morale and demonstrate proficiency while providing a fun competitive scenario for crew members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

