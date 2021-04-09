U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Yannick Hylton, 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, inspects an arming lanyard in preparation for loading a GBU-12 during a load crew competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 9, 2021. Competitions like this boost morale and demonstrate proficiency while providing a fun competitive scenario for crew members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 04:22
|Photo ID:
|6597975
|VIRIN:
|210409-F-TF632-0070
|Resolution:
|5024x3589
|Size:
|19.16 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty Wing quarterly load competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
