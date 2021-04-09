Liberty Wing quarterly load competition

492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew members, Airman 1st Class Yannick Hylton and A1C Ethan Moss, install fins on a GBU-12 during a load crew competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 9, 2021. Crew members are graded on technical, reliability and proficiency errors during the competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

