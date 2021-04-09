The 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew uploads an AIM-9M to an F-15C Eagle during the quarterly load crew competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 9, 2021. Competitions like this boost morale and demonstrate proficiency while providing a fun competitive scenario for crew members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)
|09.04.2021
|04.14.2021 04:21
|6597976
|210409-F-TF632-0077
|5884x3677
|14.09 MB
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|5
|0
This work, Liberty Wing quarterly load competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
