The 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew uploads an AIM-9M to an F-15C Eagle during the quarterly load crew competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 9, 2021. Competitions like this boost morale and demonstrate proficiency while providing a fun competitive scenario for crew members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 04:21 Photo ID: 6597976 VIRIN: 210409-F-TF632-0077 Resolution: 5884x3677 Size: 14.09 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty Wing quarterly load competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.