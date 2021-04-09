Liberty Wing quarterly load competition

Staff Sgt. Daniel Namowicz, 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, guides an MK-82 Air into the aircraft bomb rack during a load crew competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 9, 2021. Crew members are graded on technical, reliability and proficiency errors during the competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

