Staff Sgt. Daniel Namowicz, 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, guides an MK-82 Air into the aircraft bomb rack during a load crew competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 9, 2021. Crew members are graded on technical, reliability and proficiency errors during the competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 04:21
|Photo ID:
|6597977
|VIRIN:
|210409-F-TF632-0095
|Resolution:
|5615x3743
|Size:
|11.34 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty Wing quarterly load competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
