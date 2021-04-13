A 3rd Infantry Division Soldier leads his M-1 Abrams tank onto a temporary bridge assembled during training near the Imjin River, South Korea. April 12, 2021. The Soldier and his crew were participating in “wet gap training,” a type of training that allows Soldiers to practice crossing bodies of water, such as rivers and streams. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Martin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 02:51 Photo ID: 6597944 VIRIN: 210413-A-KS490-664 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.78 MB Location: KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wet Gap Crossing [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Noah Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.