Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wet Gap Crossing [Image 6 of 7]

    Wet Gap Crossing

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Spc. Noah Martin 

    8th Army

    A 3rd Infantry Division Soldier leads his M-1 Abrams tank onto a temporary bridge assembled during training near the Imjin River, South Korea. April 12, 2021. The Soldier and his crew were participating in “wet gap training,” a type of training that allows Soldiers to practice crossing bodies of water, such as rivers and streams. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Martin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 02:51
    Photo ID: 6597944
    VIRIN: 210413-A-KS490-664
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wet Gap Crossing [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Noah Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wet Gap Crossing
    Wet Gap Crossing
    Wet Gap Crossing
    Wet Gap Crossing
    Wet Gap Crossing
    Wet Gap Crossing
    Wet Gap Crossing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #wetgapcrossing #combatengineer #Army #2ndInfantryDivision #ImjinRiver #South Korea #bridges #2ID #8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT