A 3rd Infantry Division Soldier leads his M-1 Abrams tank onto a temporary bridge assembled during training near the Imjin River, South Korea. April 12, 2021. The Soldier and his crew were participating in “wet gap training,” a type of training that allows Soldiers to practice crossing bodies of water, such as rivers and streams. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Martin)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 02:51
|Photo ID:
|6597944
|VIRIN:
|210413-A-KS490-664
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Wet Gap Crossing [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Noah Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
