Wet Gap Crossing

Soldiers of the 2nd Infantry Division work together to lift a 900-pounds Transom I-beam section of a lines of communication bridge, called a LOC-B, during “wet gap” training near the Imjin River, South Korea April 12, 2021. This type of training allows Soldiers to practice crossing small bodies of water, which enables U.S. forces to perform assigned missions during ground movements. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Martin)

