Wet Gap Crossing

A 2nd Infantry Division Soldier works to construct a lines of communication bridge, called a LOC-B, during “wet gap” training near the Imjin River, South Korea April 8, 2021. This type of training allows Soldiers to practice crossing small bodies of water, which enables U.S. forces to perform assigned missions during ground movements. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Martin)

