Wet Gap Crossing

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division move a floating improved ribbon bridge section during “wet gap training” on the Imjin River, South Korea on April 7, 2021. This type of training allows Soldiers to practice crossing small bodies of water, which enables U.S. forces to perform assigned missions during ground movements. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Martin)

Date Taken: 04.07.2021, by SPC Noah Martin