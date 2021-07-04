Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wet Gap Crossing [Image 1 of 7]

    Wet Gap Crossing

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Spc. Noah Martin 

    8th Army

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division move a floating improved ribbon bridge section during “wet gap training” on the Imjin River, South Korea on April 7, 2021. This type of training allows Soldiers to practice crossing small bodies of water, which enables U.S. forces to perform assigned missions during ground movements. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Martin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 02:54
    Photo ID: 6597925
    VIRIN: 210407-A-KS490-239
    Resolution: 4892x3261
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wet Gap Crossing [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Noah Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #wetgapcrossing #combatengineer #Army #2ndInfantryDivision #ImjinRiver #South Korea #bridges #2ID #8

