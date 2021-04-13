A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Infantry Division watches as a floating improved ribbon bridge section is placed on the Imjin River, South Korea on April 12, 2021. Soldier was participating in a training event called a “wet gap crossing.” This type of training allows Soldiers to practice crossing small bodies of water, which enables U.S. forces to perform assigned missions during ground movements. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Martin)

