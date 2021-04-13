Wet Gap Crossing

Soldiers of the 2nd Infantry Division participate in “wet gap training” on the Imjin River, South Korea on April 12, 2021. This type of training allows Soldiers to practice crossing small bodies of water, which enables U.S. forces to perform assigned missions during ground movements. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Martin)

