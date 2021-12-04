Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends memorial ceremony at Holocaust Remembrance Center Yad VaShem

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jakobi Bruce and Cpl. Anteneh Tessema, Marine Security Gard Detachment, U.S. Embassy Jerusalem, carry a wreath to lay during a memorial ceremony at the Holocaust Remembrance Center Yad VaShem, April 12, 2021. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

