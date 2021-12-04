Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III participates in joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu [Image 36 of 37]

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III participates in joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

    ISRAEL

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III participates in a joint press briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel, April 12, 2021. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 16:43
    Photo ID: 6595340
    VIRIN: 210412-F-XI929-062
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: IL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III participates in joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu [Image 37 of 37], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends memorial ceremony at Holocaust Remembrance Center Yad VaShem
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends memorial ceremony at Holocaust Remembrance Center Yad VaShem
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends memorial ceremony at Holocaust Remembrance Center Yad VaShem
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends memorial ceremony at Holocaust Remembrance Center Yad VaShem
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends memorial ceremony at Holocaust Remembrance Center Yad VaShem
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends memorial ceremony at Holocaust Remembrance Center Yad VaShem
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends memorial ceremony at Holocaust Remembrance Center Yad VaShem
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends memorial ceremony at Holocaust Remembrance Center Yad VaShem
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends memorial ceremony at Holocaust Remembrance Center Yad VaShem
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends memorial ceremony at Holocaust Remembrance Center Yad VaShem
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends memorial ceremony at National Hall for Israel’s Fallen, Mount Hertzl
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends memorial ceremony at National Hall for Israel’s Fallen, Mount Hertzl
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends memorial ceremony at National Hall for Israel’s Fallen, Mount Hertzl
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends memorial ceremony at National Hall for Israel’s Fallen, Mount Hertzl
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends memorial ceremony at National Hall for Israel’s Fallen, Mount Hertzl
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends memorial ceremony at National Hall for Israel’s Fallen, Mount Hertzl
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends memorial ceremony at National Hall for Israel’s Fallen, Mount Hertzl
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends memorial ceremony at National Hall for Israel’s Fallen, Mount Hertzl
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III participates in joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III participates in joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III participates in joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visits Nevatim Airbase
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visits Nevatim Airbase
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visits Nevatim Airbase
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visits Nevatim Airbase
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visits Nevatim Airbase
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visits Nevatim Airbase
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends memorial ceremony at Holocaust Remembrance Center Yad VaShem
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends memorial ceremony at Holocaust Remembrance Center Yad VaShem
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends memorial ceremony at Holocaust Remembrance Center Yad VaShem
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends memorial ceremony at Holocaust Remembrance Center Yad VaShem
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends memorial ceremony at National Hall for Israel’s Fallen, Mount Hertzl
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends memorial ceremony at Holocaust Remembrance Center Yad VaShem
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends memorial ceremony at Holocaust Remembrance Center Yad VaShem
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III participates in joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III participates in joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III participates in joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Israel
    SecDefAustin
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT