Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends memorial ceremony at Holocaust Remembrance Center Yad VaShem

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III pauses for a moment of silence after laying a wreath during a memorial ceremony with Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz, and Acting Chairman of Yad VaShem Directorate Ronen Plot participate in a memorial ceremony at the Holocaust Remembrance Center Yad VaShem, April 12, 2021. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

