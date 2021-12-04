Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jakobi Bruce and Cpl. Anteneh Tessema, Marine Security Gard Detachment, U.S. Embassy Jerusalem place a wreath and render honors during a memorial ceremony at the Holocaust Remembrance Center Yad VaShem, April 12, 2021. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 16:43
|Photo ID:
|6595338
|VIRIN:
|210412-F-XI929-927
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.58 MB
|Location:
|YAD VASHEM, IL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends memorial ceremony at Holocaust Remembrance Center Yad VaShem [Image 37 of 37], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT