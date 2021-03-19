Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Malmstrom Missile Maintenance [Image 4 of 8]

    Malmstrom Missile Maintenance

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Thompson 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Richard Straniere, 373rd Training Squadron Detachtment 22 missile maintenance team trainer, instructs missile maintainers in launch facility topside procedures March 19, 2021, at a launch facility near Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Missile maintainers, like Straniere, sustain the bedrock of military stability globally: intercontinental ballistic missiles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob M. Thompson)

