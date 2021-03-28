Chief Master Sergeant Daniel Magas, 841st Missile Security Forces Squadron superintendent, listens to a speaker at a chief induction ceremony March 27, 2021, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Magas was recognized alongside four other chief promotees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob M. Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2021 18:01
|Photo ID:
|6586135
|VIRIN:
|210327-F-JB127-0021
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Malmstrom Chief Induction Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT