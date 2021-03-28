Pictured is a table decoration at a chief induction ceremony March 27, 2021, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Malmstrom recognized three promotees from 2021 and two from 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob M. Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 18:01 Photo ID: 6586136 VIRIN: 210327-F-JB127-0024 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.94 MB Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Malmstrom Chief Induction Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.