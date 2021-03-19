Malmstrom Missile Maintenance

Airman 1st Class Emilio Gilliam, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron missile maintenance trainee, performs topside maintenance of a launch facility March 27, 2021, near Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. After technical school, missile maintainers continue their career progression with on-the-job training at their first duty stations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob M. Thompson)

