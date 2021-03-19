Airman 1st Class Emilio Gilliam, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron missile maintenance trainee, performs topside maintenance of a launch facility March 27, 2021, near Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. After technical school, missile maintainers continue their career progression with on-the-job training at their first duty stations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob M. Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2021 18:00
|Photo ID:
|6586131
|VIRIN:
|210319-F-JB127-0004
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Malmstrom Missile Maintenance [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT