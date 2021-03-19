Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Malmstrom Missile Maintenance [Image 3 of 8]

    Malmstrom Missile Maintenance

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Thompson 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Emilio Gilliam, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron missile maintenance trainee, performs topside maintenance of a launch facility March 27, 2021, near Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. After technical school, missile maintainers continue their career progression with on-the-job training at their first duty stations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob M. Thompson)

