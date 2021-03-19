Senior Airman Ruel Gomez, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron missile maintenance trainee, studies a technical order March 27, 2021, at a launch facility near Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Technical orders provide Airmen clear instructions to complete tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob M. Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2021 18:00
|Photo ID:
|6586130
|VIRIN:
|210319-F-JB127-0033
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Malmtrom Missile Maintenance [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT