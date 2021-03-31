The Barksdale Bombers hockey team huddles before the Mudbug Adult Hockey League championship game at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport, Louisiana., March 31, 2021. The Bombers is a fully equipped team of 15 Airmen from Barksdale Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Graves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2021 Date Posted: 04.03.2021 15:59 Photo ID: 6583675 VIRIN: 210331-F-GE882-1124 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.42 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale Bombers win Adult Hockey League Championship [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.