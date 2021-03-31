Barksdale Bombers win Adult Hockey League Championship

The Barksdale Bombers hockey team huddles before the Mudbug Adult Hockey League championship game at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport, Louisiana., March 31, 2021. The Bombers is a fully equipped team of 15 Airmen from Barksdale Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Graves)
