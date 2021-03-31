Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale Bombers win Adult Hockey League Championship [Image 10 of 10]

    Barksdale Bombers win Adult Hockey League Championship

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Christina Graves 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The Barksdale Bombers hockey team competes for the Mudbug Adult Hockey League championship at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport, Louisiana, March 31, 2021. The Bombers took home the championship trophy with an overall score of 5-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Graves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 04.03.2021 15:59
    Photo ID: 6583679
    VIRIN: 210331-F-GE882-1423
    Location: US
    Barksdale AFB
    Comprehensive Airman Fitness
    Air Force Hockey
    Barksdale Bombers
    Airman Morale and Readiness
    Shreveport Louisiana

