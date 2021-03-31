Barksdale Bombers win Adult Hockey League Championship

The Barksdale Bombers hockey team competes for the Mudbug Adult Hockey League championship at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport, Louisiana, March 31, 2021. The Bombers took home the championship trophy with an overall score of 5-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Graves)

