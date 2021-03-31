Barksdale Bombers win Adult Hockey League Championship

Mark Geer, Barksdale Bombers hockey team captain, gives a pre-game speech to his teammates ahead of the Mudbug Adult Hockey League championship game at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport, Louisiana, March 31, 2021. The Bombers hockey team was established in 2016 by a group of Airmen from Barksdale Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Graves)

