Barksdale Bombers win Adult Hockey League Championship

Master Sgt. Jonathan Weiman, Barksdale Bombers hockey team member, takes to the ice to join his team in the fight for the Mudbug Adult Hockey League championship at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport, Louisiana, March 31, 2021. The Bombers competed against the Red Team for the Mudbug Adult Hockey League championship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Graves)

