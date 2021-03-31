Maj. Jeffrey Sovern, Barksdale Bombers hockey team member, watches his team compete for the Mudbug Adult Hockey League championship at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport, Louisiana, March 31, 2021. The Bombers is a fully equipped team of 15 Airmen from Barksdale Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Graves)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2021 15:59
|Photo ID:
|6583671
|VIRIN:
|210331-F-GE882-1297
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.6 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Barksdale Bombers win Adult Hockey League Championship [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
