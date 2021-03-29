Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mass vaccination at Anderson Field House [Image 5 of 5]

    Mass vaccination at Anderson Field House

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joseph Magbanua 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Kristin Salcedo, McDonald Army Health Center Orthopedic Clinic officer in charge, processes a patient before administering the COVID-19 vaccine on a patient at a mass vaccination center in the Anderson Field House gym on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 29, 2021. Staff at the gym established precautionary measures for the vaccination center, including separate entrances for patients and users of the gym. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua / This photo has been modified to protect personal information)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 17:02
    Photo ID: 6583299
    VIRIN: 210329-F-ZF730-0069
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.06 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass vaccination at Anderson Field House [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mass vaccination at Anderson Field House
    Mass Vaccination at Anderson Field House
    Mass Vaccination at Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    Mass Vaccination at Anderson Field House
    Mass vaccination at Anderson Field House

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Public Health
    Vaccine
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    McDonald Army Health Center
    COVID19
    Mass Vaccination

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT