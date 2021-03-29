Mass vaccination at Anderson Field House

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Kristin Salcedo, McDonald Army Health Center Orthopedic Clinic officer in charge, processes a patient before administering the COVID-19 vaccine on a patient at a mass vaccination center in the Anderson Field House gym on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 29, 2021. Staff at the gym established precautionary measures for the vaccination center, including separate entrances for patients and users of the gym. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua / This photo has been modified to protect personal information)

