Mass vaccination at Anderson Field House

Olivia Baldwin, a licensed practical nurse from the Williamsburg Community Based Medical Home, stamps a patient’s medical records at a mass vaccination center in the Anderson Field House gym on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 29, 2021. Vaccines are available to enrolled beneficiaries of McDonald Army Health Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua / This photo has been modified to protect personal information)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 17:02
|Photo ID:
|6583292
|VIRIN:
|210329-F-ZF730-0056
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
