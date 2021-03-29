Mass vaccination at Anderson Field House

Olivia Baldwin, a licensed practical nurse from the Williamsburg Community Based Medical Home, stamps a patient’s medical records at a mass vaccination center in the Anderson Field House gym on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 29, 2021. Vaccines are available to enrolled beneficiaries of McDonald Army Health Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua / This photo has been modified to protect personal information)

