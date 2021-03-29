Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mass vaccination at Anderson Field House [Image 1 of 5]

    Mass vaccination at Anderson Field House

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joseph Magbanua 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Olivia Baldwin, a licensed practical nurse from the Williamsburg Community Based Medical Home, stamps a patient’s medical records at a mass vaccination center in the Anderson Field House gym on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 29, 2021. Vaccines are available to enrolled beneficiaries of McDonald Army Health Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua / This photo has been modified to protect personal information)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 17:02
    Photo ID: 6583292
    VIRIN: 210329-F-ZF730-0056
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass vaccination at Anderson Field House [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mass vaccination at Anderson Field House
    Mass Vaccination at Anderson Field House
    Mass Vaccination at Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    Mass Vaccination at Anderson Field House
    Mass vaccination at Anderson Field House

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Public Health
    Vaccine
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    McDonald Army Health Center
    COVID19
    Mass Vaccination

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT