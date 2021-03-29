Patients sit at a mass vaccination center in the Anderson Field House gym on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 29, 2021. Officials at the McDonald Army Health Center opened the mass vaccination center to expand their capacity to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to beneficiaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 17:02
|Photo ID:
|6583298
|VIRIN:
|210329-F-ZF730-0085
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mass Vaccination at Anderson Field House [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT