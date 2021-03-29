Mass vaccination at Anderson Field House

U.S. Army Spc. Andre Gee, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) medic, checks on his patients after administering the COVID-19 vaccine at the Anderson Field House gym on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 29, 2021. Patients are instructed to remain at the clinic for 15 minutes following inoculation to monitor for any adverse effects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)

