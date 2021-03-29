Mass Vaccination at Joint Base Langley-Eustis

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Kristin Salcedo, McDonald Army Health Center Orthopedic Clinic officer in charge, administers the COVID-19 vaccine on a patient at a mass vaccination center in the Anderson Field House gym on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 29, 2021. Staff at the vaccination center came primarily from the McDonald Army Health Center; augmentees were drawn from the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary). (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua / This photo has been modified to protect personal information)

