Staff Sgt. Tiffanie Pulley, 217th Military Police Detachment, makes adjustments to her protective mask during chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training April 1 at the range training complex. She was one of 35 unit members to undergo the annual training requirement.
Military police don gas masks for annual training
