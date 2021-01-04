Military police don gas masks for annual training

Staff Sgt. Tiffanie Pulley, 217th Military Police Detachment, makes adjustments to her protective mask during chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training April 1 at the range training complex. She was one of 35 unit members to undergo the annual training requirement.

Date Taken: 04.01.2021