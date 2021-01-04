Military police don gas masks for annual training

FORT LEE, Va. (April 1, 2021) – Soldiers of the 217th Military Police Detachment here demonstrated their ability to correctly use protective masks during an April 1 exercise at the range training complex.



Thirty-five members of the detachment – accompanied by Col. Karin L. Watson, Fort Lee garrison commander and an MP branch officer – received briefings, donned masks, entered the gas chamber, removed their masks while inside and then exited the facility. Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. James D. House also participated in the exercise.



The gas chamber drill is part of the unit’s annual training requirements. Every Soldier in the Army must demonstrate the ability to quickly and correctly use chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear protective gear at least once a year.

