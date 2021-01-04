Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military police don gas masks for annual training

    Col. Karin Watson, U.S. Army Garrison commander, waits for her turn to enter the gas chamber.

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Story by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    FORT LEE, Va. (April 1, 2021) – Soldiers of the 217th Military Police Detachment here demonstrated their ability to correctly use protective masks during an April 1 exercise at the range training complex.

    Thirty-five members of the detachment – accompanied by Col. Karin L. Watson, Fort Lee garrison commander and an MP branch officer – received briefings, donned masks, entered the gas chamber, removed their masks while inside and then exited the facility. Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. James D. House also participated in the exercise.

    The gas chamber drill is part of the unit’s annual training requirements. Every Soldier in the Army must demonstrate the ability to quickly and correctly use chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear protective gear at least once a year.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 09:25
    Story ID: 392925
    Location: US
    gas chamber
    cbrn
    unit training
    217th MP Det
    Fort-Lee-News-2021

